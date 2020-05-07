Gabby Barrett was just a little kid with a big dream when she started singing at gigs across her home state of Pennsylvania. But now, years later, the singer-songwriter finds herself a rising country star on the verge of releasing her very first album.

The American Idol standout recently announced that she will release her debut album, Goldmine, on June 19. The news comes as the first-time ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee is celebrating the success of her debut single “I Hope,” which continues to reign as the No. 1 streamed country single in the U.S. overall.

“I am so excited that my first album is finally complete,” Barrett says in a press release about the new album, for which she co-wrote 12 out of the 13 songs. “I’ve been writing for this project for almost two years, pulling together who I am as an artist and working hard with my team to make this album an expression of that. To see it come together like this feels amazing and is such a huge blessing. I’m so excited for June 19 — can’t wait for you to hear it!”

During this time when everyone seems to be under some sort of quarantine as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, Barrett has been keeping busy releasing music, include her collaboration with Charlie Puth on a revamped version of “I Hope” and a new release called “Got Me” feat. Shane & Shane.

Gabby Barrett’s Goldmine Track Listing:

1. “I Hope” (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Jon Nite)^

2. “Thank God” (Gabby Barrett, Nicolle Galyon, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins) †

3. “Write It on My Heart” (Gabby Barrett, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)^

4. “Footprints on the Moon” (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Jon Nite)^

5. “You’re the Only Reason” (Gabby Barrett, Ross Copperman, Josh Kear)^

6. “Goldmine” (Nicolle Galyon, Caitlyn Smith, Liz Rose)*

7. “The Good Ones” (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick)^

8. “Jesus & My Mama” (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Cliff Downs, Marti Dodson)^

9. “Hall of Fame” (Gabby Barrett, Adam Doleac, Trannie Anderson, Zach Kale)^

10. “Got Me” feat. Shane & Shane (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Shane Barnard, Cade Foehner, Bryan Fowler) •

11. “Rose Needs a Jack” (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Joe Clemmons)*

12. “Strong” (Gabby Barrett, Emily Weisband, Ross Copperman)^

13. “I Hope” feat. Charlie Puth (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Jon Nite, Charlie Puth)^

^Produced by Ross Copperman and Zach Kale

†Produced by Ross Copperman, Zach Kale and Jimmy Robbins

*Produced by Ross Copperman, Zach Kale and Sam Martin

•Produced by Ross Copperman, Zach Kale and Bryan Fowler

Warner Music Group Nashville