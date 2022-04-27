Garth Brooks is bringing his 2022 Stadium Tour to Edmonton. The country superstar and his band are set to perform at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, June 25, according to a press release on Wednesday morning (April 27).

The show will mark Brooks' first-ever appearance at Commonwealth Stadium, and it's also the only gig he'll play in Canada during his Stadium Tour. But it's not his first appearance in Edmonton; according to the press release, more than 160,000 fans attended Brooks' shows in Edmonton in 2017.

Tickets for Brooks' show in Edmonton are set to go on sale on Friday, May 6, at 10AM MT, with an eight-ticket limit per purchase. As with other shows on Brooks' Stadium Tour, the concert will feature Brooks and his band performing in the round.

Seats will be available exclusively via at Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.ca/garthbrooks, by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster mobile phone app. All tickets will cost $104.95, all inclusive. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, May 6.

The Garth Brooks 2022 Stadium Tour abides by all local and state COVID protocols, and the purchaser assumes all risk of COVID-19.

Brooks has been announcing a string of new dates steadily in recent weeks after suspending the remaining portion of his U.S. Stadium Tour dates for 2021 in response to the continuing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The country icon canceled his remaining 2021 Stadium Tour dates in August due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is slated to wrap with five dates at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, which are scheduled for Sep. 9-11 and Sep. 16-17.