Garth Brooks is ready to talk about the latest chapter in his storied career. The country music legend is releasing The Anthology, Part VI: The Comeback, The Next Five Years in time for Christmas.

It's not just a behind-the-scenes peak at a massive stadium tour, Las Vegas residency and return to his roots. The book is a full exploration of everything that went into navigating big dreams and new challenges (ahem, a global pandemic) to reach fans.

On Monday (Dec. 1) at 7PM ET, Brooks will offer fans rare perspective on events described in the book. During a TalkShopLive conversation made available to Taste of Country readers, he'll also go inside the songs offered on the six CDs included in this box set.

You can watch the livestream today (Monday) at 7PM ET in the player below, and until then you can catch a preview.

This newest addition to Brooks’ Anthology series is available for pre-order now, with a promise to ship on Dec. 5. The limited edition gift will come with a special slip case for the book and audio content.

Included is never-before-seen concert footage and photos from the Dive Bar Tour, his Stadium Tour, as well as footage from drive-in concerts created to connect with fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The end result looked seamless and professional in each case but only Brooks and his team can share what it took to get there.

Brooks’ Fun and Time Traveler albums are included in the package, as well as live covers and collaborations of hits like “Friends In Low Places,” recorded at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. Fans may recall how those shows (five of them total) were for over 400,000 fans. He made good on a 2014 promise to return after having to cancel in 2014.

The Dec. 1 stream will last about 30 minutes. Fans can also purchase the full Anthology collection for $129.95. The six books and audio components tell the full story of his career and life story.

