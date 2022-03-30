Garth Brooks is taking his Stadium Tour to Alabama.

The country superstar has announced that he will head to Birmingham for a show at the city's Protective Stadium on Saturday, June 4. The show will mark the first-ever concert at the stadium and Brooks' first return to Birmingham in seven years. The concert will be Brooks' only tour date in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi for the tour.

Tickets for the Birmingham show go on sale Friday, April 8, at 10AM CT. Fans may purchase up to eight tickets by visiting ticketmaster.com/garth brooks, calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or via the Ticketmaster mobile app. The venue will not allow in-person ticket purchases. Tickets will be on sale for an all-inclusive price of $98.95, and purchasers assume all COVID-19 risk. Fans who attend will experience Brooks' classic, in-the-round concert experience.

The concert in Birmingham is part of Brooks' 2022 Stadium Tour, which kicks off with two nights at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on April 15 and 16. Brooks will also take the tour through Arkansas, Louisiana, Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts and North Carolina in the United States. He will wrap the tour overseas with five already sold-out shows in Dublin, Ireland, on Sept. 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is long-awaited, as many of the dates were originally planned for 2020 before they were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some shows, including concerts in Cincinnati, Charlotte and Foxborough, Mass., were postponed over COVID concerns yet again in 2021. The opening dates in Nashville are also makeup shows. They were originally planned for July of 2021, but were postponed due to weather. See the full list of Brooks' Stadium Tour dates at his website.