Garth Brooks was given a big honor on Wednesday night (Mar. 4), but he used the moment to tribute those affected by the tornado that devastated Nashville Tuesday (Mar. 3).

Brooks was awarded this year's Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, an honor that "celebrates the work of an artist whose career reflects lifetime achievement in promoting song as a vehicle of musical expression and cultural understanding." Despite the fact that this moment was about his own work, Brooks chose to recognize the bigger tragedy coming out of Music City.

“In honor of our sweet, sweet Volunteers from the great state of Tennessee, I’m going to request, humbly, a moment of silence for those who have fallen and those who are still missing," Brooks told the audience, noting that the natural disaster had caused "a tugging" for the "hometown of country music."

Past recipients of the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song include Tony Bennett, Smokey Robinson, Billy Joel, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and others. Fans can see Brooks' full Gershwin Prize acceptance speech, along with special performances in his honor, when Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song airs at 9PM ET on March 29 on PBS.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund for those who wish to donate money toward recovery efforts. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the city on Friday (March 6) to assess the damage.

Find out how you can help the Nashville tornado relief efforts here.