Garth Brooks got a little teary eyed as he gushed about his famous wifey, Trisha Yearwood, traveling with him to support him during his epic Vatican performance.

During his Inside Studio G show, he said would "try to get through this without crying, it'll be impossible" while telling stories of his wife's support when he was invited to perform at the World Meeting on Human Fraternity at the Vatican in Rome.

He dedicated "Make You Feel My Love" to Yearwood during the performance as a testament to her support and their marriage.

Apparently, he wasn't the only fan of Yearwood at the Vatican. He shared a story of how a man from Bangladesh, who he mistakenly thought was talking to him said, "My mom says you are the voice in music."

He turned around thinking the man was talking about him and realized he were actually talking directly to his talented wife saying, "My mom says you are a goddess in our house."

Brooks agreed, "She's a goddess in our house, too."

He couldn't say enough about the support he received having his wife by his side for this monumental event.

"She's got these four different outfits all gorgeous, all very much like she tried to blend in, but she's too much of a goddess to," he shared. "And she's so beautiful and she can sing better than anybody in the room."

He said that she wasn't mad about him being busy during the legendary trip and gave him the encouragement and support he needed. Brooks goes on to say Yearwood told him she would be there whenever he needed her, but the time was never right. Despite that, he said, "never did she ever make me feel like, 'Hey, look it's our one time at the Vatican.'"

"She was my biggest fan, she was really great," gushed the "Friends in Low Places" singer.

He also tells of a sweet couple who told Trisha that "She's in Love with a Boy" was the song at their wedding. The overjoyed hubby was so proud sharing these sweet moments from the Vatican.

You can check it all out in the video below.