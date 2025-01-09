Everyone Had the Same Reaction to Garth Brooks Singing ‘Imagine’ at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood performed John Lennon's "Imagine" during President Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington D.C. on Thursday (Jan. 9).

Few criticized the actual performance. In fact, almost everyone who watched the moment praised Brooks and Yearwood's delivery inside of the Washington National Cathedral.

Their close personal relationship with President Carter and his late wife Rosalynn made Brooks and Yearwood great candidates for a tribute. Together, the two couples worked for Habitat for Humanity's Carter Work Project for decades, and the late president spoke often about how much he adored Yearwood's voice.

The problem was the song.

Other performances came from the Cathedral Choir (“The Road Home”), Phyllis Adams and Lilia Boden (“Amazing Grace”) and the U.S. Marine Orchestra and Armed Forces Choir (“Eternal Father, Strong to Save”).

President Joe Biden eulogized Carter, while Steve Ford — son to late President Gerald Ford — read a tribute written by his dad.

All living former presidents attended.

Reactions to Garth Brooks' Version of "Imagine" at Jimmy Carter's Funeral

"I cannot imagine a less fitting pick to honor such a faithful man," says Jack Backes on X.

"One of the worst songs that could’ve been played at a funeral," adds @MilitaryMama17. "He was a Christian, but somewhere along the line they thought it was a good idea that this song would’ve been appropriate. Do you not understand the words?"

"Beyond bad taste," shares another.

The problem is lyrics that go, "Imagine there's no Heaven / It's easy if you try."

For what it's worth, Lennon also imagined no hell, countries, reason to fight and kill, etc. ... this was considered a song of peace and unity at the time and still is today.

"You may say I'm a dreamer / But I'm not the only one / I hope someday you'll join us / And the world will live as one."

Not everyone was bothered by the message. Here is a sampling of the more positive messages, plus an explanation for why "Imagine" was chosen.

"Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood singing John Lennon's 'Imagine' at the Jimmy Carter funeral was one of most beautiful pieces of music I've ever heard," says @WheelinGreg.

Others called it "perfect" or labeled the performance "beautiful."

The short version of why Brooks and Yearwood sang Lennon's "Imagine" is that it was one of Jimmy Carter's all-time favorite songs. Some have indicated that Carter chose the song himself, although we've not found confirmation of that anywhere.

Fourteen months ago, Brooks and Yearwood took the stage to sing the same song for Rosalynn Carter, although in that instance, Yearwood took lead.

President Jimmy Carter died on Dec. 29, 2024. He was 100 years old.

