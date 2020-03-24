Garth Brooks has postponed two concerts scheduled for May as the music community and world grabble to deal with the coronavirus and keeping a distance from others. The move affects planned shows for May 2 in Charlotte and May 16 in Cincinnati.

The new Bank of America Stadium tour stop in Charlotte will be June 13. The new Paul Brown Stadium tour stop in Cincinnati will be June 27. All previously-purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Both new shows are on Saturday nights.

Coronavirus Pandemic: See Which Tours Are Canceled:

After Brooks' stop in Ohio, he has just one additional tour stop on his official website, an Aug. 22 show in Las Vegas. However the singer is known for announcing shows one at a time, often just a few weeks before the concert. His North Carolina, Ohio and Nevada shows have all sold out.

Musically, Brooks is between radio singles after "Dive Bar" with Blake Shelton reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. His last studio album was Gunslinger, released in 2016.

Country music and sporting events scheduled for March and April were wiped clean by the coronavirus and larger public health concerns. While different states are proposing different measures of protection, nearly all have a ban on — or strongly discourage — large public gatherings. As a result, every festival and country tour slated for this time was postponed or — as is the case with Zac Brown Band's 2020 Tour — simply canceled.

