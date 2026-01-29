Garth Brooks' longtime publicist Nancy Seltzer has died. The singer took to his personal webpage to announce the death, noting her discretion, professionalism and talent.

If you experienced a recent Garth Brooks' press conference (many were streamed online during his arena tour run in the late 2010s) you would hear Brooks refer to "Ms. Nancy." This was Seltzer, a giant in the entertainment public relations world.

Brooks’ post notes her work with Richard Burton, Sean Connery, Robert Downey Jr., Whitney Houston and more. Hollywood and the Academy Awards were her home office for many years until she focused on Brooks.

She and her team helped make interacting with the biggest country star on the planet feel like a conversation with an old friend. Everyone got their time with Brooks — even the smallest radio station or news outlet could snag a few one-on-one moments.

Events were run with uncanny calm and order and it would take a new journalist a time or two to figure out the quiet woman seated off to the side was the one you needed to recognize and perhaps thank for the opportunity. Emails never felt like spam. Rare was a phone call asking to change a quote. She trusted journalists to do their jobs and in large part that trust was rewarded.

"Nancy Seltzer never sought the spotlight," Brooks writes. "While she was widely regarded as one of the most respected publicists in the business, her deepest instinct was to protect others rather than promote herself."

"She wore publicist black like a uniform and kept the focus exactly where she believed it belonged: on her clients. Her integrity was contagious."

To this point, it was impossible to find a recent photo of Seltzer on photo servicing websites, thus the use of the image Brooks provided online.

Her age and cause of death were not mentioned in the obituary, nor was any family. She died after a brief hospital stay this week, the post says.

