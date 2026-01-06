What's Garth Brooks got up his sleeve in 2026?

The country singer teased a busy year ahead on his Instagram Stories, including a pretty strong hint that he might be planning to hit the road in 2026.

The singer shared a graphic decorated with fireworks and the year 2026. "New Year, New Music, New Tour???" Brooks wrote over the image.

Garth Brooks New Music Tease Garth Brooks, Instagram

Over on his website, Brooks shared a few more details about what he's planning.

What Did Garth Brooks Say About a 2026 Tour?

On his site, Brooks promises that "it's all on the table" this year. He also said that releasing new music was a given.

"I'm an artist, I HAVE to make music. And I'm an entertainer, so I HAVE to take the music to the people," he explained. That makes it seem like the country superstar might be planning a full headlining tour, perhaps to promote the new music he releases in 2026.

But it's all about timing.

"My bride is touring through the first half of the year," Brooks went on to say. "Then we will see what may be waiting for us in the second half."

When is Trisha Yearwood Touring in 2026?

Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood has dates on the calendar for her acoustic The Mirror Tour through April 12.

That means that, technically, Brooks could be announcing a tour date starting anytime in the late spring or early summer, but he's probably eyeing a little later in the year.

That's because Brooks already has two dates on the books for June 16 and 17, both at Summerfest in Milwaukee. He also has a headlining show planned for London's Hyde Park on June 27, with support performances from Ashley McBryde and Zac Brown Band.