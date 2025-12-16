Trisha Yearwood has always had the voice. But when it came to songwriting, confidence didn’t always come as easily — until Garth Brooks came into the picture.

The country powerhouse recently opened up about how her husband of 20 years encouraged her to embrace her creativity in a whole new way.

“You have to be really vulnerable and open when you write,” Yearwood said during an appearance on Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast.

The "Walkaway Joe" singer continued, “You have to say the dumb thing… and be okay if someone goes, ‘I don’t think that’s really it.’”

Read More: Trisha Yearwood Reveals the Major Life Change She Made for Garth Brooks

That kind of trial and error didn’t come naturally for Yearwood, who admitted she used to be especially hard on herself. But Brooks saw something she hadn’t quite accepted yet.

“He was the one who was saying, ‘Stop saying you’re not a writer. You’re a writer,’” she recalled. “He became one of my biggest cheerleaders.”

Different Styles, Same Support

Yearwood and Brooks might have very different approaches to writing — she leans toward structure and focus, while he’s more loose and off-the-cuff — but they’ve found a rhythm that works for both.

“I’m a Virgo, so I like to sit down, write it all out and have it done,” Yearwood explained. “And he likes to not write anything down. He’ll throw out a line… and then it disappears for a couple of months.”

That balance of spontaneity and structure has led to meaningful collaborations — including their festive duet “Merry Christmas, Valentine,” featured on Yearwood’s new holiday album Christmastime.

20 Years of Music, Marriage + Mutual Respect

On December 10, the couple celebrated 20 years of marriage. Yearwood marked the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post showing her kissing Brooks on the cheek.

Read More: Remember the Crazy Story of How Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Met?

“The very best part of the last 20 years has been you,” she wrote. “Merry Christmas, Valentine. I love you.”

From quiet encouragement to chart-topping duets, it’s clear their greatest collaboration might just be each other.