When Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Dec. 6, there's a good chance that "Christmas Time Is Here" will be playing in some capacity.

The song will always be special for the couple, because it's the one Yearwood walked down the aisle to when they tied the knot.

Yep, you read that right: They used a Christmas song at their wedding.

Not only is the song - plucked from the A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack - perfect for the holiday season, it's also one of Yearwood's favorites.

She says she just had to include it in the couple's December nuptials.

"I actually walked down the aisle [to] that song because we married in December," she said during In Her Own Words: An Evening with Trisha Yearwood - an event in New York City showcasing her 2025 holiday album Christmastime. "So that was my [wedding entrance song]."

The song likely inspired the project's title, and it also serves as the lead-off track.

"I had a short list of things that I was like, ‘If I ever make another Christmas record, I want to do that,'" she explains.

"And the first song you just heard [“Christmas Time Is Here”] was the first song on that list because A Charlie Brown Christmas is my absolute favorite [album]," she continues. "And I haven't heard a ton of people record that song."

Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks Relationship Timeline

Yearwood and Brooks were married on Dec. 6, 2005.

The couple first met in 1987 during a recording session in which they were both recording demos. Both artists were married at the time. Yearwood's second marriage with Robert Reynolds ended in 1999, while Brooks and Sandy Mahl split in 2001.

Brooks has three daughters, Allie Colleen, Taylor Mayne and August Anna, whom Yearwood says she is a "bonus mom" to. She recently shared that she deliberately slowed her career down after marrying Brook so she could be present for her family.

"When I married Garth and I moved to Oklahoma, I stopped. I wasn't touring 200 days a year anymore," she said at the NYC event. "I was a bonus mom to three children and I was trying to make a marriage work, because I had learned that marriages don't work if you're never together."