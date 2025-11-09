Trisha Yearwood Reveals the Major Life Change She Made for Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood has never shied away from being honest — especially when it comes to love and life behind the spotlight.

The country icon recently reflected on how her life changed after marrying Garth Brooks in 2005, revealing that she made a conscious decision to step back from her demanding career to focus on their relationship.

Brooks and Yearwood tied the knot on December 10, 2005, in a private ceremony at their home near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

‘You Have to Be Together’

Speaking during In Her Own Words: An Evening with Trisha Yearwood at The Paley Center for Media in New York City on Saturday (Nov. 8), Yearwood explained how her approach to life shifted after tying the knot.

“When I married Garth and I moved to Oklahoma, I stopped,” she said.

The "Walkaway Joe" singer continued, “I wasn't touring 200 days a year anymore. I was a bonus mom to three children and I was trying to make a marriage work, because I had learned that marriages don't work if you're never together.”

“That's kind of important. You have to be together,” Yearwood added.

That meant saying no to some work opportunities — and yes to being present for things like family dinners and soccer games.

From Collaborators to Partners

Yearwood and Brooks first met in 1987 during a Nashville demo session. After years of friendship, they began dating following Brooks’ divorce in 2001 and married in December 2005.

Over the years, they’ve recorded multiple duets and embarked on a three-year world tour together.

Outside of music, Yearwood has become a beloved TV personality and bestselling cookbook author.

Her latest release, Christmastime, dropped Nov. 7 and includes festive tracks like “Christmastime Is Here,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

A Marriage Built on Balance

Nearly 20 years into their marriage, Yearwood says making time for her relationship with Brooks was — and still is — a priority.

And while she may have paused aspects of her career at times, she’s continued to grow her presence in other ways, both in music and beyond.