Trisha Yearwood received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (March 24), with some very important people by her side, including her husband Garth Brooks.

The author and television personality was given the 2,805th star in front of the Capitol Records Building on Vine Street in Hollywood, Calif.

In addition to her husband, Yearwood was honored by fellow country singers and friends Reba McEntire and Carly Pearce.

Trisha Yearwood Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

"I'm overwhelmed," Yearwood said in her speech at the podium. "It's one of those surreal moments."

She also spoke about her husband — Brooks received his star in 1995 — as she thanked him for his support.

"As many accolades and awards as he has won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something," she added, before addressing her husband directly, "And for all of the people who want this for me, nobody wants it more than you."

Reba McEntire on Her Friendship With Trisha Yearwood

McEntire recounted the first time she met Yearwood as she spoke at the Walk of Fame ceremony. It was at the ACM Awards in the early '90s, and at an afterparty, McEntire sat with the young singer and her mother.

"I sat there with you and I thought, 'I love her already because she's with her mom.' And your dry wit sense of humor won my heart," she told the crowd on Monday (March 24).

The "Fancy" singer spoke about the years of friendship she has enjoyed with Yearwood, whom she also credits with teaching her to be a better cook.

"Our friendship throughout the years means the world to me because girls out on the road need a buddy," McEntire said, speaking to Yearwood.

"And we are in the country music business where girls stick together, we have fun together, we complain and gripe to each other because you can't do that with anybody else. Nobody else understands."

Carly Pearce Calls Trisha Yearwood Her Hero

Pearce took some time at the podium, too, noting how much of an influence Yearwood has been on her music career.

"People tell you to never meet your heroes, but the woman we are all celebrating today has made me and so many other aspiring country music singers to think differently," Pearce said in her speech.

"For me, it's not the 15 million records sold — which is a lot — or the No. 1 hits or the CMAs, ACMS, Emmys or Grammys, or New York Times best-selling author title that matter," Pearce added.

"What matters is the impact that she has continued to have on this industry, the genre, on me and all of the next generation of female country artists, and as my friend."