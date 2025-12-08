Trisha Yearwood Reveals Intimate, Acoustic Tour for 2026
Trisha Yearwood announced a new tour and a new, deluxe version of her latest album for 2026.
The singer is set to expand The Mirror on Jan. 23 with a deluxe version that adds four new songs and a bonus cut.
Then, on March 4 she'll begin the Mirror Tour with two very talented collaborators.
New Trisha Yearwood Music: Here's What We Know
The Mirror (released last summer) is Yearwood's 16th studio album. It marked the first time she's ever revealed herself as a songwriter as she long-believed she didn't have that talent.
Writers like Leslie Satcher and Bridgette Tatum worked with Yearwood to find her voice through song and together they co-wrote most of the 15 songs. The title track is particularly impressive, making Taste of Country's mid-year list of the Top Country Songs By Women.
Not too much is known about the four new songs added to the deluxe album, but the titles include: "You’re Gonna Love It Here," "Different Kind of Hard," "Undone" and "Country Music HerStory."
Another song fans know called "Put It In a Song" will also be included as a bonus track.
The Mirror Tour promises 15 intimate, acoustic shows during which Yearwood will tell stories of her music and career and play hits and favorites from her catalog. Satcher and Tatum will join her at each show. The full slate of dates includes stops along both coasts, with several shows dotted in between.
Trisha Yearwood's 2026 The Mirror Tour Dates
March 4 — Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
March 5 — Palm Desert, Calif. @ McCallum Theatre
March 6 — Chandler, Ariz. @ Chandler Center for the Arts
March 8 — Beaver Creek, Colo. @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
March 9 — Aspen, Colo. @ Wheeler Opera House
March 12 — Salina, Kan. @ The Stiefel Theatre
March 13 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place
March 14 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Meyer Theater
March 19 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
March 20 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
March 21 — Paducah, Ky. @ Carson Center for the Arts
April 9 — Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg
April 10 — Ithaca, N.Y. @ State Theater
April 11 — Shippensburg, Pa. @ H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center
April 12 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
