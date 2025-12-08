Trisha Yearwood announced a new tour and a new, deluxe version of her latest album for 2026.

The singer is set to expand The Mirror on Jan. 23 with a deluxe version that adds four new songs and a bonus cut.

Then, on March 4 she'll begin the Mirror Tour with two very talented collaborators.

Related: 10 Best All-Female Country Duets, Ranked

New Trisha Yearwood Music: Here's What We Know

The Mirror (released last summer) is Yearwood's 16th studio album. It marked the first time she's ever revealed herself as a songwriter as she long-believed she didn't have that talent.

Writers like Leslie Satcher and Bridgette Tatum worked with Yearwood to find her voice through song and together they co-wrote most of the 15 songs. The title track is particularly impressive, making Taste of Country's mid-year list of the Top Country Songs By Women.

Not too much is known about the four new songs added to the deluxe album, but the titles include: "You’re Gonna Love It Here," "Different Kind of Hard," "Undone" and "Country Music HerStory."

Another song fans know called "Put It In a Song" will also be included as a bonus track.

Courtesy of Trisha Yearwood / Gwendolyn Records Courtesy of Trisha Yearwood / Gwendolyn Records loading...

The Mirror Tour promises 15 intimate, acoustic shows during which Yearwood will tell stories of her music and career and play hits and favorites from her catalog. Satcher and Tatum will join her at each show. The full slate of dates includes stops along both coasts, with several shows dotted in between.

Related: Country Music Tour Dates Scheduled for 2026: Full List

Trisha Yearwood's 2026 The Mirror Tour Dates

March 4 — Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

March 5 — Palm Desert, Calif. @ McCallum Theatre

March 6 — Chandler, Ariz. @ Chandler Center for the Arts

March 8 — Beaver Creek, Colo. @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

March 9 — Aspen, Colo. @ Wheeler Opera House

March 12 — Salina, Kan. @ The Stiefel Theatre

March 13 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

March 14 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Meyer Theater

March 19 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

March 20 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

March 21 — Paducah, Ky. @ Carson Center for the Arts

April 9 — Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg

April 10 — Ithaca, N.Y. @ State Theater

April 11 — Shippensburg, Pa. @ H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

April 12 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts