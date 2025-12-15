Trisha Yearwood was asked about the funniest Christmas present that Garth Brooks ever got for someone and her answer did not disappoint.

Yearwood was a guest on CMT when she told the hilarious story of Brooks' gift to a family member during a holiday party with a $20 spending limit.

Brooks stuck to the spending limit — actually, he probably went way under — but he did prank the recipient by thinking he'd splurged on a pair of Beats headphones.

What Hilarious Gift Did Garth Brooks Once Give At a Holiday Party?

Yearwood's first answer to the question was "Can't say that one." We're assuming it was some sort of NSFW gag gift that the "Friends In Low Places" once gave to her or someone close to them.

But she did have an answer she was willing to offer, and it was pretty juicy, too.

"The funniest gift was, you know everyone does those Christmas gifts where you have to bring someone silly, like silly Santa or whatever, and you can only spend $20," Yearwood recounted.

She explained that during the first year she took Brooks to her family's Silly Santa party, the gift they brought wasn't that funny. He spent all year thinking about ways to up his game, and when next Christmas rolled around, the singer was ready.

"We had some of those Beats headphones, and he saved the box," she says.

Yearwood continues, "It was a 20 buck limit, when that person that picked that package up opened it and they saw the Beats box, they were so excited."

Maybe, just for a second, the person at the party thought that since Brooks and Yearwood are so successful, they just blew past the $20 limit and bought some expensive headphones.

If that's the case, they would be wrong.

Yearwood explains that "When they opened the box, it was, they were beats, but it was 2 cans of beets, and they were tied with a string and that was the funniest gift that I've ever seen."

What is the Average Amount to Spend on a Secret Santa?

The normal, average price to spend on a silly Santa gift, for regular, non-millionaires, is around that $20 mark, so just hearing that Yearwood and Brooks adhere to the same traditions as us common-folk is cool.

Meanwhile, a pair of real Beats headphones will run you well upwards of $100.

