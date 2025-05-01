Trisha Yearwood is back and doing things her way. Nearly six years after her last studio album, the country singer is readying a new collection of songs that will arrive this summer.

The album, titled The Mirror, is scheduled to be released on July 18.

Yearwood charted new waters for this collection, as she was extremely hands-on with each song. The Mirror marks the first time she has co-written and co-produced every single track on a studio album.

Two of the songs from the tracklist will be released on Friday (May 2). "The Wall or the Way Over" and "Bringing the Angels" will serve as a preview of what's to come from the full LP.

Released as a partnership with Virgin Music Group and her own Gwendolyn Records label, Yearwood is thrilled to start this new independent chapter of her life. The new songs will fall under her umbrella of the Music Corporation of America's (MCA) catalog.

“I’m honored to join forces with Virgin Music Group as I embark on this exciting new chapter," she says in a statement. "Bringing my Gwendolyn label into the MCA/Universal family truly feels like coming home. I can’t wait to share my new album, The Mirror. Creating this music has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life."

The country star and wife of Garth Brooks first teased the new album on social media on Wednesday (April 30). It's a video that finds her in a field, writing the release date on an ornate mirror in bright pink lipstick.

Trisha Yearwood Tour Dates

In addition to a long-awaited new album, Yearwood has also returned to the road this year. For the first time in six years, she is doing a headlining tour.

The trek launched on Wednesday (April 30) with a show in Austin, Texas. She has six more shows scheduled through May 17. It's unclear if she will add dates to her run as the release date of her album gets closer.

In a cheeky promotion for the tour, Yearwood shared a video last week of her dusting off her bedazzled microphones in preparation:

Trisha Yearwood Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Country singer, author and television host Trisha Yearwood received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, March 24, 2025, to commemorate her impact on the entertainment industry.