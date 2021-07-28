Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour Now Includes Seattle

Garth Brooks is headed west this fall. The country superstar has added a stop in Seattle, Wash., to his Stadium Tour.

Brooks will play Seattle's Lumen Field on Sept. 4 at 7PM. It'll be his first time ever at the venue, per a press release, and his only Stadium Tour stop in Washington State and the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets for Brooks' Seattle show will go on sale on Aug. 6 at 10AM PT via Ticketmaster. Tickets will cost $94.95, including all taxes and fees, and a limit of eight tickets per purchase will be in effect. Seating for the show is in-the-round style.

Following postponements throughout 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks re-launched his Stadium Tour on July 10 in Las Vegas, Nev. All of the shows on his calendar are full-capacity events, which now come with added costs due to COVID-related protocols; still, Brooks has said that he won't pass those costs onto his fans.

"That’s a lot of stadium expenses: The sanitization of everything, the addition of masks, the addition of hand sanitization stations," says Brooks. "My thing is, if we make 100 percent of each ticket — and because of the COVID regulations and restrictions that we have to put in and pay for, we make 95 percent — I’m more than okay with that."

Additional 2021 Stadium Tour stops for Brooks include Nashville, Tenn. (July 31); Kansas City, Mo. (Aug. 7); Lincoln, Neb. (Aug. 14); Cincinnati, Ohio (Sept. 18); Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 25); Baltimore, Md. (Oct. 2); and Foxborough, Mass. (Oct. 9).