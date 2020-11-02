It's easy to assume that between Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Yearwood does most of the day-to-day cooking in the house. After all, she's the expert: She's got her own Food Network cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, and she has put out multiple cookbooks.

But the country power couple actually share some of the cooking duties, they reveal to Taste of Country Nights, with Brooks assuming the role of Taster-in-Chief.

"He's actually a pretty good cook," Yearwood admits. "And he also has no trouble letting me know if I need to change something [about a recipe.]"

It seems that over the years, Brooks has sharpened his tastes pretty expertly — so much so that he can now make improvements on even Yearwood's treasured family recipes.

"Like, I was making homemade biscuits last night — my dad's recipe. And I said, 'Could you get those out of the oven for me?'" Yearwood recounts. "And he was like, 'I just don't think they're quite ready. I think they need to stay in for a couple for minutes.'"

"I was like, 'What do you know?' And he was actually right," she continues, before turning to her husband to admit it. "You were right."

But Brooks counters that from his vantage point on the other side of the kitchen table, he's learned a thing or two from years of eating his wife's cooking. "Let's face it, who's the eater? That's the one that knows their stuff, is the eater," the superstar jokes.

With great power comes great responsibility, however — the holidays are fast approaching, and Brooks just might discover that his newfound skills in the kitchen will earn him sous-chef duties this Thanksgiving and Christmas. It wouldn't be the first time the country power teamed up to make some holiday magic: In 2016, they turned their talents to a more musical pursuit, releasing a holiday duets album called Christmas Together.

