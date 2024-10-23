Garth Brooks Buys a Piece of Football History

Garth Brooks opened his wallet to add a piece of football history to his downtown Nashville bar.

The singer entered an auction to purchase a piece of the goalpost ripped down by fans of Vanderbilt University after their win over University of Alabama on Oct. 5. More specifically, he bought the pad that wraps around the base of the goalposts.

The upset win over Alabama was Vanderbilt's first-ever over a No. 1 team and their first against the Crimson Tide in 40 years. Fans stormed the field, ripped down a goalpost and marched it three miles down Broadway to the Cumberland River, where they chunked it in.

Somehow, it got fished out of the river, and — under the guise that they needed the money to pay a $100,000 fine from the SEC — Vanderbilt put pieces of it up for auction.

Bleacher Report shares that 4-inch pieces sold for just over $1,000, while 8-inch pieces went for $4,000. Other souvenirs from the game (footballs, pylons, helmets, etc ...) were also up for auction.

Brooks says the goalpost padding will live on the private third floor of his downtown Nashville bar. He also may try to get players to sign it.

The news was shared during Monday's (Oct. 21) Inside Studio G. There are just seven more episodes left of the weekly livestream. He'll pivot to a to-be-announced concept, he says, admitting he's not sure what that is going to be.

Talking to Taste of Country earlier this month, Brooks said he wants next year to be wife Trisha Yearwood's year. Two days later, a former makeup artist accused him of sexual assault and battery in a case filed in California.

That was not addressed this week, which is expected, because a couple days after the accusations were filed, he told fans he couldn't talk about it, but admitted it may take a couple years to get through the courts.

