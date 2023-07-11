George Strait and Carrie Underwood have both added a date to their 2023 touring calendar, and they're bringing friends.

Willie Nelson and Little Big Town will also play ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 21. The concert is the second of back-to-back shows at the Atlanta football stadium. Night 1 of ATLive will include Grumpo Firme, J Balvin and more.

Tickets for the show will go on sale through Ticketmaster on July 21.

Collaborative opportunities between the four artists seem endless, but it's unlikely anything will be announced ahead of showtime. Little Big Town have been a frequent touring partner for Strait, opening stadium shows planned for 2023 and more in prior years.

In May, Strait teamed with Nelson to sing "Pancho and Lefty" during Nelson's 90th birthday concert in California.

Songs that find Strait and Underwood intersecting are more difficult to come by. A look at Setlist.fm finds no George Strait covers in Underwood's touring history, and a light YouTube search turns up no duets.

After this Atlanta concert, Strait has just two concerts left on his 2023 touring calendar: Both are in Fort Worth, Texas.

Underwood has several festival dates planned for the remainder of 2023, but after this Oct. 21 show, her focus will be on her residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas. A Dec. 16 show there is listed as her last touring date of the year.

Nelson's busy touring year will wrap with this concert, while Little Big Town will play through December. Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Dwight Yoakam powered the 2022 version of ATLive.