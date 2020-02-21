George Strait has added Notre Dame’s iconic football stadium to his tour schedule for 2020. The country legend will bring Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne with him when he plays South Bend, Ind., on Aug. 15

Strait isn’t playing many shows in 2020, but he’s stretched beyond Las Vegas, his second home of sorts for the past five years. After shows in Wichita and Kansas City and before an upcoming show in Minneapolis, Strait will take his show to the University of Notre Dame, making him one of very few artists to play the football stadium. Garth Brooks became the first artist ever to play the football arena in Oct. 2018, doing so in the snow for a televised special.

Stapleton is also going to join Strait on the Aug. 22 show at U.S. Bank Stadium. Caitlyn Smith will join the 67-year-old for his August 28-29 shows at T-Mobile Arena.

August will be one of Strait's busiest months in years, with shows on three consecutive weekends. He's bunched his 2020 tour commitments this year and announced each individually, much like Brooks does. Both singers are also known for playing shows in the round, meaning fans can surround the stage and still have a great view.

Strait has kept busy with new music even as his touring schedule slowed. Last March he released his Honky Tonk Time Machine album to critical acclaim. Last September he reissued Strait Out of the Box: Part 1. To date, Strait has more than 60 No. 1 hits and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

