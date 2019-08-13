George Strait's multi-year run in Las Vegas will stretch into 2020. The Country Music Hall of Famer just announced two new shows at T-Mobile Arena.

Two new dates on Strait's Strait to Vegas concert series makes for six Las Vegas dates on his calendar currently. The new shows are scheduled for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2020. Country group Gone West will open both 8PM shows. Pop star Colbie Caillat fronts Gone West.

Ashley McBryde is opening the remaining 2019 dates, per the Strait to Vegas website. Those are slated for Aug. 23-24 and Dec. 6-7. He first played the new arena in April 2016, becoming one of the first artists to perform there. Since then he's dedicated several weekends each year to the residency.

Look Inside George Strait's Amazing Custom Mansion:

The late January/early February weekend dates make for live shows on back to back weekends for Strait, something he's done rarely if ever since retiring from the road in 2014. He is scheduled to play in Witchita, Kan., and two shows in Kansas City on Jan. 24-26. Two November shows in Fort Worth, Texas, and this Saturday's show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., are the other dates on his calendar.

Musically Strait has kept busy, as he promised he would when he announced his retirement. In March he released his Honky Tonk Time Machine album to critical acclaim. On Sept. 13 he plans to reissue Strait Out of the Box: Part 1.

Update: Strait added Aug. 28-29 dates in Las Vegas and a stadium show in Minneapolis, Minn. for Aug. 22.

Watch: George Strait's Lucky Break!