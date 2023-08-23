This takes the term "porch pirate" to a new level.

A Georgia man says he thought that a property near his own was abandoned, and he decided he wanted the porch — not what was on the porch, but the actual porch.

Robin Swanger is facing a felony charge after allegedly somehow moving and taking ownership of a giant porch on the property, which is not abandoned.

PorchPirate Coweta County Sheriff’s Office loading...

Investigators claim Swanger passed "no trespassing" signs in the yard on his way to remove the wooden porch, which was left on the property when the house was taken away.

ManStealsPorch Fox 5 Atlanta loading...

CCSO investigator Chris Stapler describes the item in question as, "a full-size 8x10 porch. It would be what goes onto a house for entrance and exit, very well constructed."

Investigators have filed a charge against Swanger as a literal porch pirate for the theft. Deputies say they had been on the lookout for the thief for several days on a separate domestic disturbance call.

At the time of his arrest for allegedly stealing the porch, investigators also charged Swanger with two counts of domestic violence, including battery.

If you thought this was maybe the first time a crime like this has ever been committed, it's not — a quick internet search finds that in 2021, a woman in Detroit claimed someone stole her entire porch, too.

