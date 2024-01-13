Gospel Music Museum Coming to Downtown Nashville

Downtown Nashville will soon be home to a new music museum. The Gospel Music Association has announced its plans to build a space dedicated to the history of gospel music in the heart of Music City.

"One of the biggest blessings we've seen at the GMA this year is moving forward with our plans to open the Dove Center and Gospel Music Museum right here in Nashville," GMA president and executive director Jackie Patillo says in a video shared over the holidays.

The museum is expected to open in 2025 on the corner of 4th Avenue and Commerce Street. Its location is just one block away from the historic Ryman Auditorium.

“Developed to preserve the legacy of our historic past, support the impact of today’s artists, and plant seeds for the future, we believe the Dove Center will be a beacon of light for the kingdom of God,” Patillo explains.

“It will also be a key part of the GMA’s mission to expose, promote, and celebrate the gospel through music," she adds.

The facility will feature a Hall of Fame room dedicated to standout musicians and singers, interactive exhibits and even a theater to host the annual Dove Awards — which celebrated their 54th year in 2023.

A handful of country artists have won Dove Awards over the years, including Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Thomas Rhett.

The Dove Center and Gospel Music Museum will highlight and preserve the history of gospel music the same way other music-focused organizations do. It joins several other museums in Music City, including the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, which opened its doors in 1967.