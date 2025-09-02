Watch Graham Greene’s Iconic ‘Seven Generations’ Scene With Tim McGraw

Trailblazing actor Graham Green died on Monday (Sept. 1). His legacy includes many well-known and respected film and TV roles.

Few were as important as his turn as Spotted Eagle in Yellowstone prequel 1883.

That's because without this three-minute-long scene with Tim McGraw, there is no Dutton Ranch, and thus, no Yellowstone, 1883, 1923 and whatever sequels comes next. The moment came as the series finale reached a crescendo.

It's every bit as good as you remember.

Graham Greene died after a long illness at a hospital in Toronto. He was 73.

His most famous role was as Kicking Bird in Kevin Costner’s Dances With Wolves.

He also appeared in The Green Mile, Maverick, Tulsa King and more.

Who Was Graham Greene in Yellowstone?

Greene was never a part of the modern-day Yellowstone, but he did help shape it. During the finale of origin story 1883 (2021), he played a Native American named Spotted Eagle. The Duttons — led by McGraw's James Dutton — come upon the tribe in desperate need of land to call their own after tragedy strikes the family.

Greene points them to Paradise Valley, but won't let them leave without a warning.

"But you know this," he says after pointing out the route. "In seven generations my people will rise up and take it back from you."

"In seven generations you can have it," Dutton responds.

Without saying too much, that foreshadowed how the modern-day series ended.

Yellowstone's Seven Generations Theory Explained

The Dutton Rules podcast team has spent a lot of time talking about the seven generations theory. Prequel 1923 added to the mystery with a pair of pregnancies (and at least one baby) that point to a new generation without clarifying.

The through line is that James Dutton is first generation and Tate Dutton (Kayce Dutton's son) is seventh generation. How we get there is still a bit murky.

Here is a graphic that shows what happens if Kevin Costner's John Dutton comes from Spencer and Alex, or from Elizabeth and Jack:

Yellowstone Seven Generations Paramount+ / Canva loading...

Reaction to Graham Greene's Death

Hollywood is just learning about Greene's passing, and the response — while sincere — has not included several of the biggest stars from the Yellowstone franchise.

Gil Birmingham is an exception. He took to social media to discuss his friendship with Greene and the veteran actor's impact on film in native communities.

Another powerful response came from Rex Linn, who reflected on his friendship with Greene and shared the final text message he received from him.

"Fly free over the Six Nations," he writes.

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes