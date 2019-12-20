Granger Smith, his wife Amber and their family are continuing to turn darkness into light after the death of the couple's son. They have announced the launch of the River Kelly Fund — a charitable fund that will accept donations to help others in memory of their son.

River Kelly Smith was just three years old when he did after a tragic drowning accident in the family's pool at their home near Austin, Texas, in June of 2019. The goal of the River Kelly Fund is to provide financial support to causes and charities close to the family's heart, including arts and education, wildlife preservation, first responders and more, all while honoring River's legacy.

"Most of you know, our precious River went to heaven in June 2019. Since his passing, we knew we wanted to keep spreading his big legacy, light and joy across the world by helping others in need. Today, we have heavy, but hopeful, hearts as we share @theriverkellyfund with you," Amber writes next to a photo of a logo that features a heart and the phrase "Live Like Riv."

The fund runs in partnership with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Since River's passing, the Smiths have made it their mission to give back to others, including donating his organs, which helped save the lives of two people. They also donated $200,000 to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, where River was treated after the accident.

"Through this fund, we will help other charitable organizations close to our hearts in honor of our son," Amber states. "By donating to the River Kelly Fund, you are not only spreading joy, but also transforming lives for the better."

Granger and Amber Smith have two older children; daughter London, 8, and son Lincoln, 5.