High Valley and Granger Smith brought their trucks and called a whole lot of their country friends for the music video for their collaboration, "Country Music, Girls and Trucks." The video finds the singers and others racing around in the mud in the country.

In the song, High Valley's Brad Rempel and Smith praise the simple values that come with the country lifestyle — the most important of which being "Country Music, Girls and Trucks." The video sums up these values perfectly, beginning with a panoramic view of a truck driving through a green country field. The clip then segues to Rempel and Smith, who load up in a white truck to kick off the country party.

The rest of the video shows footage from what seems to be a genuinely fun day in the country. From slo-mo views of trucks and ATVs sputtering through the dirt, to the smiles on the faces of the participants, to clips of people jumping into a nearby lake, the video showcases the authentic country vibe portrayed in the song.

The video also features plenty of clips of Rempel and Smith enjoying the fun while the banjo-led tune plays. According the Smith, the video was shot at his 2nd Annual "YeeYee Day" at his YeeYee Farm in Texas.

"That's how it is and that's how it was / Them Small town Dads and Mamas / 'Round here they raise us up to love / Country music, girls and trucks," they sing in the chorus.

The collaboration was co-written by Rempel, Jaron Boyer and Micah Wilshire. It appears on High Valley's new album, Way Back, which was released on May 20. The album features 13 tracks, including previously released tunes, "Run Outta Somedays," "Whatever It Takes" and "Never Not." The project is the first full album released by High Valley since the departure of former band member Curtis Rempel.

50 Essential 2000s Country Songs: