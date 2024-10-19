See the Cast of ‘Growing Pains’ Then + Now [Pictures]
The cast of Growing Pains are all grown up now, and you won't believe what they look like today!
The classic sitcom premiered on Sept. 24, 1985, introducing television viewers to the Seaver family: Jason (Alan Thicke), Maggie (Joanna Kerns), Mike (Kirk Cameron), Carol (Tracey Gold), Ben (Jeremy Miller) and, later, Chrissy (Ashley Johnson).
The show ran for seven seasons through 1992, and it became such a runaway success that it spawned a successful spinoff, Just the Ten of Us, that ran for three seasons.
Growing Pains made stars out of all of its cast members, but Kirk Cameron's character of Mike Seaver caught on especially well, turning him into one of the biggest teen stars on TV overnight.
But despite the massive attention he garnered during the run of the show, Cameron was not the biggest star who worked on Growing Pains —not by a long shot — as you'll see in the gallery below.
PICTURES: The Cast of 'Growing Pains: Then Vs. Now
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICS: See the Cast of 'Nashville' Then and Now
See the Cast of 'Home Improvement' Then vs. Now
PICTURES: See the Stars of 'Dallas' Then + Now
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
'Duck Dynasty' Cast Updates: Pictures Then + Now
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.