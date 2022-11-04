Gwen Stefani on Her Unlikely Romance With Blake Shelton: ‘God Put Us Together’

After one year of marriage, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still in the newlywed glow, but Stefani says there's more to it. It's inarguably a relationship no one saw coming — with Shelton's country roots and Stefani's pop-rock style — but it works.

"We are so different, but yet we're so the same on so many levels," Stefani says during a recent appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show.

The No Doubt rocker admits that she felt like her love life was over after her divorce from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in 2015. She didn't think she would ever find love again — until she met Shelton.

"God just put us together. It was like one of those miracle situations where I didn't see it coming," Stefani explains. "I was like, I'm gonna wake up every day, I'm gonna have a coffee I'm gonna take care of my kids and then I'm gonna go to bed."

"Like, I'm never gonna kiss anyone, I'm never gonna — you know what I mean?" adds the star, who has three sons from her relationship with Rossdale. "Like, I thought my life was over and then Blake Shelton's like 'Hey, I'm Blake Shelton.'"

She and Shelton met as coaches on The Voice in 2015, just a few months after each of them became single. Shelton was married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert — they also divorced in 2015.

"Finding a best friend, someone that is like on the same like plane when it comes to morals or like just the way you look at life, that's the dream, you know what I mean," Stefani explains of her connection to Shelton. "Just having someone that ... it's like we think the same about things, yet we're so different."

The couple were engaged five years after meeting: The "Austin" singer proposed in Oct. 2020, and they tied the knot in a small ceremony on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma on July 3, 2021.