The Voice couldn't send coach Blake Shelton off into retirement without a special message from his wife, Gwen Stefani. The couple would not know each other — let alone be married — if it wasn't for the reality singing competition series. Well, and fate.

During the Season 23 finale on Tuesday night (May 23), the show aired a pre-recorded package of Stefani sharing the pair's love story.

"Who would have thought this Orange County girl and this country guy from Oklahoma would find each other on the set of The Voice?" she starts.

The video featured several moments between Shelton and Stefani throughout their seasons coaching alongside one another.

"When i first came on the show our lives were having this parallel destruction happening," she explains. "And then, next thing you know, Blake and I start becoming besties and falling in love."

"To find my soulmate, it's hard for me to even talk about it without getting super emotional," she continues.

Shelton's bride has nothing but love and admiration for her husband as he takes his final bow on The Voice. She also gushed about his work on the show with each of the contestants on his team.

"23 seasons. He has truly changed people's lives," Stefani shares. "The Voice is going to go on, but Blake's legacy will be there forever."

"The Voice is the reason that I met Blake Shelton, and my life completely changed after that," she adds.

When The Voice launched, Shelton was a member of the original four coaches. He is the only coach to have served on all 23 seasons of the show. The country singer will be replaced by Reba McEntire for Season 24.