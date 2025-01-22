Gwen Stefani’s Favorite Season of ‘The Voice’ Is Not the One You Might Think

Gwen Stefani has become a regular in the rotation of coaches on The Voice, serving six seasons in the red chair. She even claimed a victory on Season 19 when she won it all with a 15-year-old contestant named Carter Rubin.

And while many coaches would say the season they won the reality singing competition was their favorite, Stefani has a different one that holds a special place in her heart.

And it has everything to do with her husband, Blake Shelton.

"The season I got to kiss Blake," she says when asked about her favorite season on the Today Show.

Watch her simple response:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's First Kiss

That first kiss would have come during Season 9 in 2015, just over a year after the two met on the set of Season 7 of The Voice in 2014. At the time, both were going through divorces — her from Gavin Rossdale, him from Miranda Lambert.

The pair reportedly shared their first smooch the weekend of Halloween, which Stefani sings about in her song "Marigold."

"Met you in October, I had nothing to lose / Dressed up like a country girl, I knew you'd approve / Planted seeds for hopeful dreams, but nothing would bloom / Knew I had to kiss you on the Halloween moon," she sings in the song's opening lines.

It was November 2015 when news broke of the couple's relationship. Five years later, Shelton popped the question, and the two tied the knot on July 3, 2021.

The country singer's influence on Stefani has been profound: Not only did the Los Angeles native move to Oklahoma, but she's become quite the country music fan.

"That's really hard!" she responds when asked to choose country or soul music. "I would probably have to go with ... now I'm a grownup, I'd probably have to say country."

"Oh my God, they're going to hate me. I'm in love! What can I say?"

