Gwen Stefani Is Still Delighted Over Blake Shelton’s Proposal

It may seem to all of us used to the frenetic pace of celebrity news that Blake Shelton's proposal to longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani was ages ago...but as it turns out, the engagement (which actually happened in October) is still giving the Mrs.-To-Be all the feels.

According to PEOPLE, a source reports that Stefani is still "floating on air" a couple months and change after accepting the ring from Shelton.

The pair are apparently discussing their wedding ideas for the coming year, but in the meantime, Stefani is continuing to bask in the joy of her deepened relationship with her beau.

"Gwen is still emotional about the engagement and can’t believe how lucky she is to be with Blake,” the source revealed to the outlet. "She didn't think the engagement would change her and Blake’s relationship because it felt like they were already married, but it has sparked even more happiness."

Reportedly, "She can't wait to be his wife," but there's still all that delicious event planning to do, which will certainly start 2021 off on a high note for the pop singer.

"The wedding has given her something amazing to look forward to in the new year," confirms the source, adding that the event will likely be a smaller to-do, with just "family and close friends."

Previously, Shelton confirmed just that, saying that the marriage will come in 2021 at the earliest, as the couple prefers to wait until it's safer to invite friends and families to a large gathering. Speculation has it that their wedding will be held in Shelton's native Oklahoma, where there's plenty of open space and air to host their loved ones.

