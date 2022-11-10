The Necklace Gwen Stefani Wore on ‘The Voice’ Is a Sweet Tribute to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are, of course, husband and wife, but they're also co-workers on Season 22 of The Voice, as coaches. The show is currently in the Knockout Rounds, and eagle-eyed fans may have noticed Stefani wearing a piece of jewelry that is a tribute to her union with Shelton.

The piece of jewelry is a necklace with two gold pieces along the front. At first look, those layered pieces might seem like any regular necklace, but they actually represent the musical couple's relationship, according to NBC.com. One of the gold pieces reads "Stefani" and the other says "Shelton."

Stefani hasn't shared the background behind the necklace, but this season of the show isn't the first time she has donned the piece — she also wore it on The Voice back in 2020. Her apparel during the Knockouts was completed by a tight leather top from Good American, she reveals in a video detailing her look, and wide leg pants made of denim and gold material.

Stefani and Shelton met on The Voice in 2014, and they began dating in 2015 after both divorced their respective spouses. The two have coached together on five seasons since they began their relationship, and Shelton says he has no problem competing against his now-wife.

"The best part about working with my wife is that I never have to be apart from her," Shelton once shared with NBC Insider. "And she also happens to be one of the least competitive people I know. Being on a competition show with your wife, who is also not competitive, is the greatest situation you can be in."

This fall season is the first time Stefani has returned as coach since her marriage to Shelton, and she says working alongside her husband has been somewhat nostalgic.

"Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal," she admits. "Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we've been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship."

In October, Shelton announced that next season (23) will be his last as a coach on The Voice. He has served in the role since the inaugural season in 2011.