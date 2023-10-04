Both independently and together, Blake Shelton and his pop superstar wife Gwen Stefani are used to the fandom that comes along with fame. During something as simple as a family road trip through their home turf in Oklahoma, it's pretty common for fans to spot them out in public and stop them to say hi.

"We went on a little road trip in Oklahoma just recently, with the boys, and we rolled up to some Dairy Queen," Stefani recounts during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "Like, you know, 'Can we get an ice cream?' And they're like, 'Oh my God, it's Blake Shelton!'"

As Shelton chatted with fans and waiting on the family's Blizzards, it quickly became clear that as big of a star as Shelton was, there was one local celebrity even bigger: Reba McEntire.

"She's actually from Oklahoma," Stefani reminds the show's studio audience. "Which is funny, because now I'm a transplant because I married Blake, and it's just kind of interesting, because she's an Okie!"

That fact became very clear to Stefani and the rest of the crew after they hit the Dairy Queen, as they continued to see evidence of Reba everywhere in small-town Oklahoma.

"She's like, 'You should go over and see Reba's Place [Restaurant], it's right around the corner,'" Stefani continues. "And then we went into this thrift store, and there was a framed picture of Reba in there, signed. I was like, 'Oh my God, there she is again!' Then we went to some other Italian restaurant, and there was another framed picture of her. All in one day! It was everywhere."

These days, Stefani is spending quite a bit of time with her fellow Okie: McEntire is a coach on the current season of The Voice alongside Stefani, Niall Horan and John Legend. She's the replacement for Shelton, who ended his tenure as country coach after Season 23.

