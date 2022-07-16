Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are returning to the show that served as the catalyst for their relationship. The couple first met while working on Season 7 of The Voice. In 2022, they are back on set for the first time as husband and wife.

"Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal," Stefani tells NBC Insider. "Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we've been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship."

"It was just kinda easy and flawless and normal. It just feels like we're anywhere else we'd be together. And I have a lot of fun with him here," she adds.

It might feel surreal for viewers, too, as the nation has tuned in over the years and watched Shelton and Stefani's love blossom and grow. It's yet to be determined how the couple's recent nuptials will affect their competitive spirits, but don't be surprised if one of them plays the marriage card at some point.

One thing is for certain: With Shelton and Stefani, it's going to be fun.

"It doesn't really matter where we are," she explains. "We always have fun together."

The couple's feelings are mutual; Shelton has expressed his desire for everyone to meet his wife.

"I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you'll just be a better person for it," Shelton shared with People. "She's just a magical person to be around."

Season 22 of The Voice begins Monday, Sept. 19, on NBC.