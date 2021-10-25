Hailey Green had some big shoes to fill when she chose to sing a song from her coach’s catalog for her Knockout Round performance during Monday's (Oct. 25) The Voice Season 21 episode.

Green boldly selected Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country" as her performance song. Not only was she singing one of Shelton's songs in front of him, she was singing one of Shelton's biggest recent hits: The track from, Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, rose to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts following its release.

Playing up her tough-girl attitude, Green proved that she could put a unique female spin on the country-rock anthem. She flaunted her impressive growl on difficult low notes, earning plenty of jaw drops from the panel of coaches: Shelton seemed captivated by the performance, which also brought coach Ariana Grande to her feet.

After Green’s performance, fellow Team Blake member Libianca followed, but not with another Shelton song; instead, she channeled the pop hit “Everything I Wanted,” by Billie Eilish. The Minnesota resident had the crowd silenced as she put thought into every lyric of the introspective song, and her velvety, soulful vocals shined as she incorporated runs into the tune, bringing Grande to her feet yet again.

“Those were so incredible! Hailey, that was brave: You just sang the one and only Blake Shelton’s song right in front of him,” Grande shared. “Libianca, I love how you switch up the melody. I loved how you saved the high note for the end. I would have to give this one to Libianca.”

“Hailey, your voice is just powerful and just filling up this room with energy. I was like, ‘How is Libianca going to follow that?'" John Legend added before turning his attention to Libianca. “And then, it was a master class in vocals ... You had me on the edge of my seat. And, for that reason, I would pick Libianca.”

Coach Kelly Clarkson took a different stance on who she considered the winner: Before telling Libianca that she had “so much cool texture and vibe,” she called Green a “baby Janis Joplin.”

“I think the only reason I’m leaning a little bit towards Hailey is that I don’t think anyone on the show is doing that,” Clarkson reasoned.

Even though both standouts gave equally powerful performances, Shelton could only choose one winner to keep for his team, and after hearing his co-stars' opinions, Shelton admitted he had to make a “soul-crushing” decision. Although he thought Green put up a good fight, he picked Libianca to move onto the live performances, adding, “My heart’s broken right now. It wouldn’t have mattered who I chose, but there was no way I was going to let Libianca go.”

