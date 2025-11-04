If the cast of Happy's Place has their way, Kevin Costner will be a guest star on the show!

In fact, the crew have tossed around the idea of the Yellowstone actor playing Happy himself.

Ahead of the show's premiere on Friday (Nov. 7), the cast chatted with Us Weekly about where the series could be headed.

"We have a dream of seeing flashbacks of Happy," Pablo Castelblanco (Steve) shares. "Belissa [Escobedo] wants Kevin Costner."

Melissa Peterman, who plays Gabby, took it a step further, explaining how a recall to Happy's life could play out, offering up the idea of a job interview scene.

"I also would love a flashback scene," she agrees. "Specifically, a flashback of the day showing each and everyone's job interview."

Who Else Could Be a Guest Star on Happy's Place?

The NBC sitcom has already served as a reunion of sorts for several cast members. Peterman and Reba McEntire (Bobbie) have reunited as co-stars, after working together on Reba for several seasons in the early 2000s.

The two were also reunited with Joanna Garcia Swisher, who played McEntire's daughter Cheyenne on the comedy series. Swisher will guest star on this upcoming season.

McEntire is also working with her fiancé, Rex Linn (Emmett), on the show. He plays the cook at Happy's Place and rumor has it, the two characters could form a romantic relationship on this next season.

Linn says he's been trying to get his friends Jonathan Lithgow and Jean Smart on the show.

The cast also threw out names like Peyton Manning, Sofia Vergara and John Leguizamo as guest stars they'd like to see on the show.

What Is Happy's Place?

Happy's Place is a scripted comedy that follows Bobbie (McEntire) and her quest to take over her father's bar after he dies. In the process she discovers that she has a half-sister named Isabella (Belissa Escobedo).

The two must now navigate running the bar and learning how to be a family, while dealing with the grief of losing their father.

Season 2 of Happy's Place premieres Friday, Nov. 7, at 8PM ET on NBC.