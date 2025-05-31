Recall: Marijuana Found in Haribo Gummies

Some Haribo brand fizzy cola bottles gummies have been recalled due to the fact that they contain cannabis.

CNN reports that the 2.2-pound packages were sold in the Netherlands and are tainted with marijuana.

The problem came to light when some consumers of the gummies reported getting sick after eating them, including children.

With the edible marijuana gummy culture at an all-time high across the world, one can see how this was an accident waiting to happen — or, was it?

The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority is investigating how the contamination happened, working with Dutch police.

“How the cannabis ended up in the sweets is still unknown,” the regulatory agency said.

In a statement, Haribo said the company is "working closely with the authorities to support their investigation and establish the facts around the contamination."

CNN cited three different instances in the past few years where children accidentally ate both cannabis and fentanyl-laced gummies, leading to hospitalizations.

One happened in Virginia, where seven elementary school-aged kids ate gummies that were found to have fentanyl residue on them.

Another instance took place in Pennsylvania, where police issued a warning after finding THC-laced edibles that had been made to look just like Nerds Ropes.

There was another incident in Jamaica, where more than 60 kids had to be hospitalized after eating cannabis-laced candy.

Haribo is officially recalling those bags of Happy Cola F!ZZ, distributed only in the Netherlands, which can be identified by the "best by" date of January 2026.

The recall only applies to “a specific product and batch.” The company says it's precautionary, since only three bags have been confirmed as contaminated.

