Lulu Roman — star of the long-running country music variety show Hee Haw — has died.

The actress, comedian and acclaimed gospel singer was with the show from beginning to end, but over time became known for quite a bit more.

Bertha Louise Habel was born on May 6, 1946 and raised in an orphanage. That contributed to a number of problems early in life, but by 18 she was persevering. The Hollywood Reporter’s obituary notes that by 1964 she was making a living as Lulu Roman, the World’s Biggest Go-Go Dancer.

Soon after she’d befriend Buck Owens, who thought of her when Hee Haw needed her particular brand of humor. Popular skits involving Roman were the All-Jug Band, the Culhanes of Kornfield Kounty and Lulu’s Truck Stop.

Eventually she’d participate in musical numbers, leading to a successful career in Gospel music.

While never formally trained, Roman released more than 12 albums and recorded with artists like Dolly Parton, George Jones and more. In 1999 she was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

“Lulu was such an amazing friend of mine. I loved her dearly and had great times with her. I will miss her so much,” says Nancy Jones, one of her good friends in the country music community.

"I am saddened that Lulu Roman has passed, adds Crystal Gayle. “I have known Lulu since the beginning of my career and she has been a special friend ever since. It’s hard to say goodbyes. I will miss my old friend.”

A major turning point in Roman's life came in 1971, when she was arrested on drug possession charges and sentenced to four years in jail. Two years later, she converted to Christianity and was able to win back her job on Hee Haw. This is when her singing career took off.

A note from publicists Scott Sexton and Jeremy Westby says that Lulu Roman died at age 78, and that it was unexpected. She was living in Bellingham, Wash. with her son Damon. Another son named Justin died on Oct. 29, 2017.

