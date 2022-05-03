The four nominees in the Hot Again In 2022 category prove that it's never too late. Each of these acts is making a comeback in a unique way this year. Who do you think deserves this Taste of Country Summer Hot List Award most?

Brooks & Dunn — It's been 31 years since Brooks & Dunn debuted with "Brand New Man," but in March they were once again nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the ACM Awards. A decade of retirement is over, which means a full tour this spring and summer. Could new music follow?

Dolly Parton — Dolly Parton stepped back slightly in 2021, but this year she has reemerged with the kind of hit list that normally nabs serious Entertainer of the Year consideration. An album, novel and movie are the tangibles. She hosted and performed at the 2022 ACM Awards and earned a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination — and turned it down! Beyond that, she's once again country music's go-to voice during times good and bad. A Loretta Lynn birthday wish? Dolly was there. Wildfires in Tennessee? Dolly was first to say a prayer. War in the Ukraine? Dolly knew how to handle it.

Faith Hill — We boldly predicted new music would follow Faith Hill's turn as Margaret Dutton on Yellowstone origin story 1883, and well, we were wrong. But we also underestimated how consuming the role would be. Hill was brilliant among a seasoned ensemble. If her next project is another onscreen role, we'd be happy with that, as well.

Zac Brown Band — Zac Brown Band literally called their new album The Comeback, so how could we ignore them for this Hot Again category? While the band remained active on the road, they'd struggled at country radio prior to hitting No. 1 with "Same Boat." It had been six years since they'd had a real hit before 2021, but their throwback sound seems to be what fans want. "Out in the Middle" doubles down on the idea. ZBB are the only nominee in this Summer Hot List category with a real shot at hitting No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay charts in 2022.

