The winner of the Taste of Country Summer Hot List award for Hot Artist of 2022 puts it all together. To be nominated, an artist needs a hot song, hot tour and more. There are no legacy points here.

Artists at the end of an album cycle, with no sign of new music to come, found it hard to be included on this list. In 2021, Thomas Rhett was the ToC pick for Hot Country Artist of the Year, but this year he'll need some fan vote to repeat. Ten nominees make this competitive category. It's a mix of proven hitmakers (Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, etc. ...) and relative newcomers (Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes). Who has your vote?

Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen are the other five nominees for Hot Artist of 2022. This group represents the most passionate fans in country music, so it should be a tight race down to the finish.

Fans can vote once per day through May 27, but on May 16, this list of 10 will be trimmed to five finalists. The full Summer Hot List rankings will revealed shortly after Memorial Day. Hot Summer Song, Hot Summer Tour and Hot Under the Radar are a few of the other categories you'll want to visit on the regular.

*Note: This poll has now been trimmed to five finalists.