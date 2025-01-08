This Country Fan Was Shocked by Which Item Survived Her House Fire

There's at least one country superstar out there whose fan merchandise is so sturdy that it can survive a devastating house fire.

TikTok user and country fan Alexus Wilkins recently shared a devastating update with her followers: Her house burned to the ground, and from the looks of the video, almost all of the possessions inside were lost in the rubble.

But when she walked through the wreckage, Wilkins discovered one item that was virtually unharmed in the blaze: Her Lainey Wilson Stanley cup. Not even the straw appeared to have sustained damage.

Wilson's collaboration with the brand is a limited edition 40oz Country Gold tumbler, and the product is currently sold out. It's no wonder it's so popular, because apparently, the item is virtually indestructible.

"IN THE LAINEY WILSON STANLEY WE TRUST!!!!!" Wilkins jokingly writes in the caption of her post, finding a glimpse of humor in an otherwise devastating situation.

A GoFundMe organized for Wilkins and her fiancé, Hunter Pittman, indicates that the fire took place in Georgia. A message posted there also shares that Wilkins was at work when the fire broke out, and that Pittman and his grandmother were able to make it out of the burning house unharmed.

However, Pittman's grandmother lost multiple dachshund dogs in the blaze, and everything in their house — with the exception of the Stanley tumbler — was destroyed.