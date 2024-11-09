‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Returns: How to Watch Part 2 Live, for Free

You have one shot to watch the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 for free. After that you'll either need to subscribe or cough up a few bucks every Monday.

Navigating Yellowstone's plot is hard enough, but fans have learned that navigating how to watch new and old episodes is quite a chore, too. The show returns on Sunday (Nov. 10) with its first new episode since Jan. 1, 2023.

Forgot where we left off? This recap video may help:

How To Watch Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 Live

Ep. 48 of Yellowstone is called "Desire Is All You Need" and it premieres on Paramount Network at 8PM ET on Nov. 10. That's a cable network, which means it's for subscribers only.

New episodes will also air first on Paramount Network. Six new episodes are expected, meaning the series will wrap on Dec. 15.

How To Watch Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 Live, Without Cable

You'll need one of a few different streaming services to watch Yellowstone Season 5 in real time without cable. Philo is the cheapest option for a subscription at just $28 a month.

Other options include DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

How To Watch Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 the Next Day?

This is where it gets confusing. While Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, it won't stream afterward on Paramount+. This is because of a streaming deal the show made with Peacock several years ago. Seasons 1 to 4 and Season 5 Part 1 are at Peacock now, but they won't get the new episodes for several weeks.

That means your best option is Amazon Prime Video. Or, you can buy or rent episodes at Prime Video or Apple TV. Old episodes list for $2.99 on Amazon Prime.

How To Watch Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 for Free?

You get one shot. On Sunday at 10PM ET, CBS is going to re-broadcast the Yellowstone premiere. They won't do this for every episode, but the return is worth it. You'll have to sit through all the commercials, but it's better than most alternatives, right?

After Yellowstone airs, be sure to join the Dutton Rules podcast for a total breakdown. Adison Haager and Billy Dukes have been your reliable source for Yellowstone universe analysis for several years, and they'll return on Monday with a new episode.

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes