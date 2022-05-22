Country singer HunterGirl — real name is Hunter Wolkonowski — took the stage on Sunday night (May 22) in hopes to win America’s hearts one last time as part of the American Idol Season 20 grand finale.

Onstage, she performed a judges' favorite, “Dancing in the Dark,” as part of the episode's tribute to Bruce Springsteen. Wearing a bejeweled jacket and a matching dress, HunterGirl wailed out the catchy singalong lyrics amid a retro backdrop and accompanied by a full band. Her rendition of the song from Springsteen’s 1984 album, Born in the U.S.A., impressed judges enough to bring them onto their feet.

“I mean, you’re having fun with it,” Katy Perry commented afterward. “You’re playing with everyone and me. You’re comfortable. This is your stage. You brought the electricity. I don’t think you’re a star — I think you're a supernova!”

Luke Bryan followed Perry’s comments by telling viewers that he recently took a trip to HunterGirls stomping grounds of Winchester, Tenn., and met some of her friends on the lake.

“It was good being around your stomping grounds,” Bryan told the hopeful before praising her for her “great song choice.”

HunterGirl’s performance followed fellow Top 3 singer Leah Marlene, who was the first to perform as part of the three-hour telecast. Despite Marlene’s successful first impression, it’s clear HunterGirl made a mark by bringing the energy up a notch. She showed off her natural twang and clear, crisp vocal that has thus far earned her a well-deserved place in the top three.

HunterGirl, who works with veterans who are struggling with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), received one of the highly sought-after Platinum Tickets this season. She will perform two more times throughout the evening. She will later sing a duet on Randy Travis’ “I Told You So” alongside judge Bryan and also return to belt out her debut single, “Red Bird,” before finding out her fate on the show.