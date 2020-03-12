2020 iHeartCountry Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival will be pushed back after the venue postponed all events indefinitely because of the coronavirus. The fest was slated for May 2 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The announcement came via Twitter, but the note did not reveal a new date. Tickets to the show will be honored on the rescheduled date. Among the performers were Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

The Thursday afternoon (March 12) news comes after a day filled with similar postponements and cancelations. C2C Festival in the United Kingdom and all Live Nation shows were postponed. Additionally, tours involving Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay and Shelton were postponed, with new dates only available in the case of Dan + Shay.

More than 1,300 cases of the coronavirus have been reported and 39 people are confirmed to have died from the disease. Worldwide, more than 120,000 people have been affected. The rapid spread of the virus has shut down the entertainment industry, including all MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLS games.

2020 marked the seventh-annual iHeartCountry Festival. Other events in Austin that have been canceled include SXSW, which was slated for this week.