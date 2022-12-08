Ingrid Andress Plans Global ‘The Good Person Tour’ for 2023

Ingrid Andress is going international. Hot off of notching another No. 1 hit with "Wishful Drinking" featuring Sam Hunt, the singer says she's going on tour in 2023.

The Good Person Tour will kick off February, 24 in the States before moving overseas to Europe where it will wrap on May 24.

"WELCOME TO THE GOOD PERSON TOUR! I’ve been wanting to tell y’all about this global tour for so long and I’m v proud of myself for keeping it a secret til now," she writes on social media with a crying laughing emoji.

"I’ll be playing a lot of songs from The Good Person album for the first time and visiting some cities I’ve never been to before, so please come out and say hi. I want to meet every last one of you."

Andress is bringing along some friends to join her on the road. Madeline Edwards, Carter Faith and Nick Wilson will be special guests on various shows throughout the run.

Ingrid Andress' 2023 The Good Person Tour Dates:

Feb. 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Commonwealth ^

Feb. 25 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird ^

Feb. 28 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall ^

March 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey ^

March 15 – New York City, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre •

March 16 – Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair •

March 23 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation ^

March 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line ^

April 1 – San Diego, Calif. @ Boots In The Park *

May 4 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans +

May 5 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight 2 +

May 7 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke's +

May 9 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla +

May 10 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3 +

May 11 – London, UK @ Scala +

May 15 – Paris, France @ Le Pop Up du Label +

May 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ +

May 17 – Cologne, Denmark @ Blue Shell +

May 19 – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club +

May 20 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache +

May 21 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lille Vega +

May 23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen Club +

May 24 – Oslo, Norway @ John Dee +

^ with special guest Madeline Edwards

• with special guest Carter Faith

+ with special guest Nick Wilson

* festival date