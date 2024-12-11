This Country Singer Was One of the Most-Googled Names of 2024 for the Wrong Reason

A lot of people had eyes on country music in 2024, as the genre had some amazing things happen.

But not every shot goes in the hoop, as they say, and country music garnered some attention that it might not have wanted, as well.

One of the moments that drew national attention was when Ingrid Andress performed the national anthem at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby on July 15. It was not her best performance, let's just say that.

After her performance was over, the internet went crazy, and not in a good way. So much so that Andress landed herself on the list of Most Googled Musicians of 2024. Andress comes in at No. 6 on the list.

She is in good company, though, with some major headlining names, if you look at it through the eyes of "no press is bad press." Others on the Top 5 list include:

Usher

Diddy

Kendrick Lamar

Drake

Justin Timberlake.

Those of us in the country music circle know that Andress certainly has the ability to sing, so most were confused at what happened that night.

Andress then owned up to the situation, providing this statement:

"I'm not gonna bulls--t y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition."

It's been about five months since the performance that landed Andress on Google's 2024 Most Googled Musicians, and we have yet to hear another peep from the country singer.

