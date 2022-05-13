Country-pop singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress has released a deeply personal new song, “Seeing Someone Else.”

Andress wrote the song with Derrick Southerland and Jesse Frasure, and the mid-tempo ballad narrates the story of an individual who’s outgrown her existing romantic relationship. Although she’s still in love, she knows deep down that staying would be of detriment to both herself and eventually, him.

“I think you’re seeing someone else / Yeah, we’re from the same hometown / Wears her hair up like mine / Got the same blue in her eyes / She waits tables off of West End / Burns all her money every weekend / I can tell she’s on your mind / Maybe she’s more your type,” Andress confesses in the purposefully written opening verse, referring to her old self as “someone else.”

“I think you’re seeing someone else/ I think you’re seeing who I used to be / I bet you wish I was the girl that you met / Out at a bar making a mess of 23,” the singer continues with greater resolution in the ethereal chorus. She knows that saying goodbye is hard and perhaps shocking to her partner, but there is a sense of self-love that overrides this looming guilt.

“We all grow and change, but not everyone wants us to. Some people want to keep you exactly where you are for as long as possible, even if it’s hurting you. Sometimes you don’t even realize it’s happening,” Andress pens in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“But then one day you wake up and decide the person they want you to be isn’t you anymore, so you pack your sh-t and break free from their grip. I hope this song makes you feel as liberated as I felt when writing it,” she adds.

“Seeing Someone Else” is the latest offering from Andress and follows previously released songs “Good Person” and “Wishful Drinking.” The latter, which features Sam Hunt, serves as her current single on country radio.

Andress first had a big break in country music with her Warner Music Nashville debut single, “More Hearts Than Mine.” The heart-rending ballad topped the Mediabase country chart in April 2020.