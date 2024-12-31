Could Wedding Bells Ring For Lainey Wilson in 2025? Here’s What She Said

Lainey Wilson and former NFL quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges were one of country music's most beloved couples of 2024, so it's only natural that fans are buzzing about whether they might be taking the next step and tying the knot sometime soon.

Bunnie Xo is wondering, too. During a recent CMT-hosted interview, Bunnie confessed to Wilson that she's "manifesting" a wedding for her in 2025.

"No pressure, brother!" Wilson joked, looking directly into the camera and seemingly speaking to her boyfriend.

It seems like a little pressure be in order. To hear the "4X4XU" singer tell it, she's been hoping for a while now that a proposal might be in store. "I might have to propose to him. We waiting," she went on to say.

It's not the first time Wilson's joked about being the one to propose to Hodges. When she dropped this year's Whirlwind album, she included a song called "Counting Chickens" that seemed to suggest she's ready for marriage. When Taste of Country pressed her for details on whether or not Hodges inspired the song, she had this to say:

"I guess I'm going to have to propose to his a--, because he ain't proposed to me!"

Hodges is a former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He and Wilson went public at the ACM Awards in spring 2023.

But the singer also said she and Hodges have good reasons for taking their time getting to an engagement.

"I think it needs to be during a season of our life where we really have the time to enjoy it," she reflected. "Right now it would be like, 'Oh shoot, I'm engaged. Okay, on to the next thing."

Read More: Lainey Wilson Just Might Pop the Question Herself!

Still, it seems like Wilson would welcome a proposal anytime it comes. After Bunnie offered her vote of confidence that Hodges will eventually get around to doing the honors, Wilson replied with a smile.

"I like that," she added.